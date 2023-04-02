Financial Contrast: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and ZeroFox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million N/A -$6.75 million N/A N/A ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.10 $5.60 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZeroFox has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

7.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox N/A -109.30% -51.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

ZeroFox has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats ZeroFox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

