BigBear.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 28,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of 168% compared to the average volume of 10,748 call options.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai
Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.