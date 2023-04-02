BigBear.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 28,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of 168% compared to the average volume of 10,748 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

