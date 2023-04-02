Head to Head Contrast: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.33 $21.10 million $1.53 31.44 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.72 $637.44 million $5.49 27.51

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48% Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.51% 10.72% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 7 7 0 2.40

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $174.96, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.