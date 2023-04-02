First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) vs. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Financial Survey

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First BanCorp. and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.11%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

This table compares First BanCorp. and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.25 $305.07 million $1.59 7.18 Capital City Bank Group $212.55 million 2.35 $40.15 million $2.36 12.42

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First BanCorp. pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 31.85% 20.58% 1.59% Capital City Bank Group 17.77% 10.63% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands a

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. The company was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

