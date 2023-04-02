CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$138.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.51. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$130.75.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

