Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

VWDRY opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.