Traders Purchase High Volume of Axos Financial Put Options (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 20,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,495% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,256 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

