Unity Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 41,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 28,034 call options.

Unity Software Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.