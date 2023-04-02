BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,800 ($34.40) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.84) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,550 ($31.33).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,559.50 ($31.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,628.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,495.94. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.56) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 876.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,739.73%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.