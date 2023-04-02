Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leidos and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 5 2 0 2.29 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $111.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than WidePoint.

Leidos has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leidos and WidePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 0.88 $693.00 million $4.94 18.64 WidePoint $95.22 million 0.17 $340,000.00 ($2.70) -0.67

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 4.76% 22.01% 7.00% WidePoint -25.06% -23.34% -11.59%

Summary

Leidos beats WidePoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions. The Civil segment focuses on modernizing infrastructure, systems, and security. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

