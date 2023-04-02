First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Critical Analysis

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 12.66% 9.08% 0.74% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.21% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and CFSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.81%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and CFSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $122.22 million 0.91 $15.39 million $2.11 7.63 CFSB Bancorp $11.02 million 4.60 N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

