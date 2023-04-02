Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of IonQ Call Options (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,795 call options on the company. This is an increase of 216% compared to the average volume of 1,202 call options.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IonQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

