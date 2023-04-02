Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

