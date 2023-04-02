Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 54,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 38,321 call options.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.