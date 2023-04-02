Kinross Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 77,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 513% compared to the average volume of 12,688 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 761.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.