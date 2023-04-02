Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

