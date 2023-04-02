Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,863,005 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,058,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 624,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 278,729 shares in the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

