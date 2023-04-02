Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Biohaven stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

