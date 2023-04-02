Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 147,178 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.