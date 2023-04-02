Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89,915 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Stories

