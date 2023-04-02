Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.72.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

