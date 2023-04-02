Reviewing Microvast (MVST) & Its Competitors

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.34 Microvast Competitors $711.63 million $11.26 million 4.09

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microvast beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

