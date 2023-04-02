Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

TSHA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

