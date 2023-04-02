LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $341.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.