LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $341.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.