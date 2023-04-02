Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.98 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

