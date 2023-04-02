Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ACCD stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

