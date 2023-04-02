Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

