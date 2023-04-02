Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Financial Survey

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.54 $2.75 billion $16.65 5.33 Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.45 $298.20 million $2.77 35.46

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 12.10% 59.80% 26.44% Floor & Decor 6.99% 19.35% 7.11%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 1 9 8 0 2.39

Floor & Decor has a consensus price target of $91.59, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Floor & Decor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.