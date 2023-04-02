Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AADI stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

