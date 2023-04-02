Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.10.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

