Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.10.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
