BTIG Research Cuts Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Price Target to $10.00

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 229.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $698,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

