bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $263.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

