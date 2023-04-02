Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.