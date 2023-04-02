Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

