Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in March

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Altimmune Stock Performance
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $164,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.