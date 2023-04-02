Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in March

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth $164,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

