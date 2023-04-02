Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreases By 8.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $200.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

