El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.59 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

