El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
El Pollo Loco Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.59 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
