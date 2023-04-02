Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

