Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 720,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 3.0 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

