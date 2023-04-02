Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.20 on Friday. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 15.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth $363,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 10.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 42.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

