The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 16.3% in March

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

