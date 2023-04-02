Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 791,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.