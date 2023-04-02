Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 791,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,850,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 427,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 324,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

