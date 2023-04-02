Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

