Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Pulmonx Price Performance
Pulmonx stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $28.30.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
