Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 514,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

