AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.