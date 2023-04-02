AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNCP opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $23.79.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
