Berenberg Bank Lowers Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$0.90

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.99. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.84.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

