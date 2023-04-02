Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.39.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

