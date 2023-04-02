MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.00.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:MTY opened at C$60.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.