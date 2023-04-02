MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:MTY opened at C$60.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

About MTY Food Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.