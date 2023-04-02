Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.90.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.43.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

