XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XOS Stock Up 3.6 %
XOS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at XOS
In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 80,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other XOS news, CEO Dakota Semler purchased 155,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 643,667 shares of company stock valued at $570,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XOS
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
