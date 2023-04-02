XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XOS Stock Up 3.6 %

XOS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOS

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 80,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other XOS news, CEO Dakota Semler purchased 155,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $53,878.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 643,667 shares of company stock valued at $570,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XOS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. State Street Corp raised its position in XOS by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



